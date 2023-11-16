There is high school football action in Tarrant County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tarrant County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Frenship High School at Carroll High School - Southlake

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16

6:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Abilene, TX

Abilene, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Permian High School at North Crowley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Abilene, TX

Abilene, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Colleyville Heritage High School at Cooper High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Legacy High School at Trinity High School - Euless