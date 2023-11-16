The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) play the Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC matchup in this article.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Texas A&M-CC Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-24.5) 140.5 -10000 +1800 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-24.5) 139.5 -6000 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas A&M-CC won 19 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Islanders covered the spread when playing as at least 24.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.

Texas Tech won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Red Raiders games.

