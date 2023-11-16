Thursday's game features the Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) and the Purdue Boilermakers (1-1) matching up at Mackey Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 71-57 victory for heavily favored Texas A&M according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Aggies earned a 74-55 win against North Texas.

Texas A&M vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Texas A&M vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 71, Purdue 57

Other SEC Predictions

Texas A&M Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Aggies were outscored by seven points per game last season (scoring 56.9 points per game to rank 323rd in college basketball while giving up 63.9 per outing to rank 171st in college basketball) and had a -203 scoring differential overall.

In SEC action, Texas A&M averaged 3.2 fewer points (53.7) than overall (56.9) in 2022-23.

The Aggies averaged 58.3 points per game at home last season, and 51 on the road.

At home, Texas A&M conceded 58.3 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than it allowed on the road (69.1).

