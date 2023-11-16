Texas Southern vs. Virginia: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) and the Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) hit the court at John Paul Jones Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The game has no line set.
Texas Southern vs. Virginia Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: Charlottesville, Virginia
- Venue: John Paul Jones Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- In Texas Southern's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.
- The Tigers' record against the spread last season was 10-19-0.
- Texas Southern (10-19-0 ATS) covered the spread 40% of the time, 5.5% less often than Virginia (12-18-0) last year.
Texas Southern vs. Virginia Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Virginia
|67.8
|137
|60.5
|132.4
|128.7
|Texas Southern
|69.2
|137
|71.9
|132.4
|139.7
Additional Texas Southern Insights & Trends
- The Tigers averaged 8.7 more points per game last year (69.2) than the Cavaliers gave up to opponents (60.5).
- When it scored more than 60.5 points last season, Texas Southern went 6-15 against the spread and 11-14 overall.
Texas Southern vs. Virginia Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Virginia
|12-18-0
|15-15-0
|Texas Southern
|10-19-0
|13-16-0
Texas Southern vs. Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Virginia
|Texas Southern
|15-1
|Home Record
|7-6
|6-5
|Away Record
|3-13
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|2-9-0
|2-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-10-0
|68.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.4
|65.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.5
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-4-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-9-0
