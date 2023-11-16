The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas Tech Stats Insights

  • The Red Raiders made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Islanders allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
  • Texas Tech had a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Red Raiders were the 114th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Islanders ranked 54th.
  • Last year, the Red Raiders put up just 0.1 more points per game (73.3) than the Islanders allowed (73.2).
  • Texas Tech went 12-2 last season when scoring more than 73.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last year, Texas Tech posted 11.4 more points per game (77.4) than it did away from home (66).
  • Defensively the Red Raiders played better in home games last year, ceding 68.4 points per game, compared to 72.1 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Texas Tech drained one more threes per game (7.6) than in away games (6.6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in road games (33.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 73-46 United Supermarkets Arena
11/12/2023 San Jose State W 56-42 United Supermarkets Arena
11/16/2023 Texas A&M-CC - United Supermarkets Arena
11/22/2023 Villanova - Imperial Arena
11/30/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.