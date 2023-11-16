The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas Tech Stats Insights

The Red Raiders made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Islanders allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

Texas Tech had a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Red Raiders were the 114th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Islanders ranked 54th.

Last year, the Red Raiders put up just 0.1 more points per game (73.3) than the Islanders allowed (73.2).

Texas Tech went 12-2 last season when scoring more than 73.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Texas Tech posted 11.4 more points per game (77.4) than it did away from home (66).

Defensively the Red Raiders played better in home games last year, ceding 68.4 points per game, compared to 72.1 when playing on the road.

In home games, Texas Tech drained one more threes per game (7.6) than in away games (6.6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in road games (33.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule