Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Travis County, Texas this week.

Travis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Veritas Academy at Saint Mary's Hall School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

McNeil High School at Byron P. Steele High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

LBJ Early College High School at Huntsville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Travis High School at Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Creek High School at David Crockett High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Giddings, TX

Giddings, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sinton High School at Lago Vista High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Antonio , TX

San Antonio , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at Ronald Reagan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Jasper High School