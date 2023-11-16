The New Mexico Lobos (1-1) play the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 airing on MW Network.

UT Arlington vs. New Mexico Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 16

Thursday, November 16 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

UT Arlington Top Players (2022-23)

Chendall Weaver: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyron Gibson: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Shemar Wilson: 10.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Marion Humphrey: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Aaron Johnson-Cash: 7.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

New Mexico Top Players (2022-23)

Jaelen House: 16.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Morris Udeze: 16.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Jamal Mashburn Jr.: 19.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Josiah Allick: 8.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Donovan Dent: 5.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

UT Arlington vs. New Mexico Stat Comparison (2022-23)

New Mexico Rank New Mexico AVG UT Arlington AVG UT Arlington Rank 10th 80.9 Points Scored 66.4 314th 297th 74.3 Points Allowed 68.4 123rd 61st 33.8 Rebounds 33.6 69th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 11.4 11th 336th 5.6 3pt Made 6.4 285th 128th 13.7 Assists 13.5 143rd 84th 10.9 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

