UT Arlington vs. New Mexico: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The New Mexico Lobos (1-1) host the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-0) at The Pit on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network. There is no line set for the game.
UT Arlington vs. New Mexico Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
- Where: Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Venue: The Pit
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- UT Arlington's games went over the point total 17 out of 27 times last season.
- The Mavericks covered the spread 13 times in 32 games last year.
- New Mexico had more success against the spread than UT Arlington last year, recording an ATS record of 16-13-0, compared to the 13-14-0 record of the Mavericks.
UT Arlington vs. New Mexico Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|New Mexico
|80.9
|147.3
|74.3
|142.7
|148.5
|UT Arlington
|66.4
|147.3
|68.4
|142.7
|132.8
Additional UT Arlington Insights & Trends
- The Mavericks averaged 7.9 fewer points per game last year (66.4) than the Lobos allowed their opponents to score (74.3).
- When it scored more than 74.3 points last season, UT Arlington went 2-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
UT Arlington vs. New Mexico Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|New Mexico
|16-13-0
|20-9-0
|UT Arlington
|13-14-0
|17-10-0
UT Arlington vs. New Mexico Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|New Mexico
|UT Arlington
|15-5
|Home Record
|6-8
|5-6
|Away Record
|4-9
|9-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-4-0
|82.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.9
|79.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.5
|10-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-3-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
