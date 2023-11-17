The Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-2) face the San Jose State Spartans (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It tips at 3:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Spartans averaged.

Abilene Christian went 11-7 when it shot better than 41.9% from the field.

The Spartans ranked 28th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Wildcats ranked 142nd.

The Wildcats' 75.0 points per game last year were 8.8 more points than the 66.2 the Spartans gave up to opponents.

Abilene Christian put together an 11-7 record last season in games it scored more than 66.2 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

Abilene Christian averaged 81.3 points per game at home last season, and 71.5 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 14.2 fewer points per game at home (64.0) than away (78.2).

Abilene Christian sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (36.8%).

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule