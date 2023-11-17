The Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) face the San Jose State Spartans (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. This contest will tip off at 3:15 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Abilene Christian vs. San Jose State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

Abilene Christian Top Players (2022-23)

Tobias Cameron: 9.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Damien Daniels: 8.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Airion Simmons: 9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Ali Abdou Dibba: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Immanuel Allen: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

San Jose State Top Players (2022-23)

Omari Moore: 17.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Sage Tolbert: 8.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Robert Vaihola: 7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Ibrahima Diallo: 6.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

Abilene Christian vs. San Jose State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

San Jose State Rank San Jose State AVG Abilene Christian AVG Abilene Christian Rank 286th 67.5 Points Scored 75.0 95th 64th 66.2 Points Allowed 71.1 211th 29th 35.1 Rebounds 29.6 298th 28th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 149th 7.6 3pt Made 7.0 219th 249th 12.2 Assists 15.7 24th 104th 11.1 Turnovers 12.3 224th

