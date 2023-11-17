On Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT, Blanco High School is away from home against London High School.

Blanco vs. London Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Nueces County Games This Week

Veterans Memorial - Corpus Christi at Veterans Memorial High School - Brownsville

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Flour Bluff High School at Veterans Memorial High School - San Antonio

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Converse, TX

Converse, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Blanco County Games This Week

Lyndon B Johnson High School at Refugio High School