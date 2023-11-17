The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Bosque County, Texas this week, we've got the information.

    • Bosque County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Iredell High School at Bynum High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Bynum, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

