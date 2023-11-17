Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brazos County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Brazos County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brazos County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Fulshear High School at A&M Consolidated
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Rosenburg , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Magnolia High School at College Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: College Station, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
