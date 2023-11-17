Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Brazos County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Brazos County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Fulshear High School at A&M Consolidated

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Rosenburg , TX

Rosenburg , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Magnolia High School at College Station High School