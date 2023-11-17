On Friday, November 17, Richland Springs High School will host Bronte High School, beginning at 6:30 PM CT.

Bronte vs. R'land Springs Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
  • Location: Mertzon, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other San Saba County Games This Week

Loraine High School at Cherokee High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Winters, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

