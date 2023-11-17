Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Castro County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Castro County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Castro County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
River Road High School at Dimmitt High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Dimmitt, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
