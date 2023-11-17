Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Cedar Hill High School vs. North Forney High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
We have an exciting high school game in Mesquite, TX on Friday, November 17 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with North Forney High School hosting Cedar Hill High School.
Cedar Hill vs. North Forney Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Kaufman County Games This Week
Forney High School at Lone Star High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Comanche High School at Scurry-Rosser High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Burleson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Dallas County Games This Week
Coppell High School at Jesuit College Prep School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnyvale High School at Gilmer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Highlands High School at Prosper High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland Park High School - Dallas at McKinney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakeland High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birdville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockwall-Heath High School at Duncanville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: McKinney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Wylie East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stephenville High School at Carter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Waxahachie, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melissa High School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
