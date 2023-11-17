There is high school basketball action in Coke County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Coke County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rochelle High School at Robert Lee High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 17

7:15 PM CT on November 17 Location: Robert Lee, TX

Robert Lee, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Bronte High School at Grape Creek High School