Want to know how to stream high school football games in Collin County, Texas this week? We have the information here.

    • Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Highland Park High School - Dallas at McKinney High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Allen High School at Martin High School - Arlington

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Allen, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wakeland High School at Lancaster High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Birdville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Forney High School at Lone Star High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Allen, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Longview High School at Reedy High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Mesquite, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Highlands High School at Prosper High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Melissa, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Anna High School at China Spring

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Joshua, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McKinney High School at Highland Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Highland Park, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    DeSoto High School at Wylie East High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Arlington, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lovejoy High School at Ennis High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Sadler, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Alvarado High School at Celina High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Saginaw, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    LaVega High School - Waco at Panther Creek High School - Frisco

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Frisco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Melissa High School at South Oak Cliff High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 18
    • Location: Frisco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

