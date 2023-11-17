Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Comanche High School vs. Scurry-Rosser High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Friday, November 17, Scurry-Rosser High School will host Comanche High School, starting at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Comanche vs. Scurry-Rosser Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Burleson, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Kaufman County Games This Week
Forney High School at Lone Star High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Hill High School at North Forney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
