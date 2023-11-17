There is an intriguing high school clash -- Veterans Memorial High School - San Antonio vs. Flour Bluff High School -- in Converse, TX on Friday, November 17, starting at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Flour Bluff vs. Veterans Mem Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Converse, TX

Converse, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bexar County Games This Week

Veritas Academy at Saint Mary's Hall School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay Area Christian School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph High School at Industrial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Vanderbilt, TX

Vanderbilt, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Travis High School at Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

A. C. Jones High School at Davenport High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Jourdanton, TX

Jourdanton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at Ronald Reagan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Dripping Springs High School at Judson High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18

2:00 PM CT on November 18 Location: Converse, TX

Converse, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Alamo Heights High School at Gregory-Portland High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18

2:00 PM CT on November 18 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Nueces County Games This Week

Blanco High School at London High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Veterans Memorial - Corpus Christi at Veterans Memorial High School - Brownsville