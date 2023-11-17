Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Guadalupe County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Falls County
  • Hunt County
  • Andrews County
  • Shelby County
  • Grayson County
  • Mason County
  • Jackson County
  • El Paso County
  • Collingsworth County
  • Dallas County

    • Guadalupe County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    McNeil High School at Byron P. Steele High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: San Marcos, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.