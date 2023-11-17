High school football competition in Hill County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Newton County
  • Kinney County
  • El Paso County
  • Cochran County
  • Lubbock County
  • Williamson County
  • Nolan County
  • Reeves County
  • Potter County
  • Karnes County

    • Hill County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Iredell High School at Bynum High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Bynum, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tatum High School at Whitney High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.