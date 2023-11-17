Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Ingleside High School vs. Bandera High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Ingleside High School plays on the road against Bandera High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 17.
Ingleside vs. Bandera Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Pleasanton, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other San Patricio County Games This Week
Odem High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Yoakum, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sinton High School at Lago Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Antonio , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alamo Heights High School at Gregory-Portland High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
