Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Kaufman County, Texas this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Kaufman County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Forney High School at Lone Star High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Comanche High School at Scurry-Rosser High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Burleson, TX

Burleson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at North Forney High School