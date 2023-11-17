On Friday, November 17 at 7:30 PM CT, Lake Creek High School is on the road against David Crockett High School.

Lake Creek vs. David Crockett Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Giddings, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Veritas Academy at Saint Mary's Hall School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
  • Location: San Marcos, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Logos Preparatory Academy at Hill Country Christian School of Austin

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Bryan, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

McNeil High School at Byron P. Steele High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: San Marcos, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

LBJ Early College High School at Huntsville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Waco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lorena High School at Westwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Corsicana, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Travis High School at Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: San Marcos, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sinton High School at Lago Vista High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: San Antonio , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at Ronald Reagan High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Jasper High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Palestine, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Willis High School at Tomball Memorial High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Randall Reed, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Magnolia High School at College Station High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: College Station, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 19
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tomball High School at Oak Ridge High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18
  • Location: Randall Reed, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

