Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Liberty County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:52 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Liberty County, Texas today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Liberty County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tarkington High School at West Fork High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
