Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Magnolia High School vs. College Station High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
College Station High School will host Magnolia High School in 5A - District 19 play on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.
Magnolia vs. College Station Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: College Station, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Brazos County Games This Week
A&M Consolidated at Fulshear High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage School at St. Joseph Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Montgomery County Games This Week
Willis High School at Tomball Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Randall Reed, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Creek High School at David Crockett High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Giddings, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tomball High School at Oak Ridge High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Randall Reed, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
