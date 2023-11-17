There is no shortage of excitement on today's NCAA Men's Hockey schedule, including Northeastern taking on New Hampshire on ESPN+.

Watch your favorite men's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Men's College Hockey Streaming Live Today

Watch Clarkson vs Brown

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Colgate vs Princeton

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch vs Maine at Boston University

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch UConn vs Boston College

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Maine vs Boston University

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch St. Lawrence vs Yale

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Cornell vs Quinnipiac

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch New Hampshire vs Northeastern

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch vs Minnesota-Duluth at St. Cloud State

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch vs Western Michigan at Colorado College

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with men's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!