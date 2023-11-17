The North Texas Mean Green (2-1) face the LSU Tigers (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TD Arena. It starts at 11:30 AM ET on ESPNU.

North Texas vs. LSU Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPNU

North Texas Stats Insights

  • The Mean Green's 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
  • Last season, North Texas had a 14-1 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Mean Green were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 72nd.
  • The Mean Green scored an average of 64.5 points per game last year, 6.2 fewer points than the 70.7 the Tigers allowed to opponents.
  • North Texas went 8-0 last season when it scored more than 70.7 points.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison

  • North Texas put up more points at home (65.6 per game) than away (63.5) last season.
  • The Mean Green conceded fewer points at home (53.0 per game) than on the road (59.8) last season.
  • North Texas drained more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (7.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.2%) than on the road (36.1%).

North Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Northern Iowa W 83-77 UNT Coliseum
11/11/2023 Omaha W 75-64 UNT Coliseum
11/16/2023 St. John's (NY) L 53-52 TD Arena
11/17/2023 LSU - TD Arena
11/26/2023 Angelo State - UNT Coliseum
12/2/2023 Mississippi Valley State - UNT Coliseum

