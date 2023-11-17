The Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum in University, Florida
  • TV: SEC Network+

Sam Houston Stats Insights

  • The Bearkats shot at a 45.6% rate from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Rebels averaged.
  • Last season, Sam Houston had a 17-1 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.7% from the field.
  • The Rebels ranked 48th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bearkats ranked 48th.
  • The Bearkats' 72.2 points per game last year were only 3.1 more points than the 69.1 the Rebels allowed.
  • Sam Houston went 14-1 last season when it scored more than 69.1 points.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

  • Sam Houston averaged 79.8 points per game at home last season, and 65.3 away.
  • The Bearkats allowed 53.2 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.
  • At home, Sam Houston knocked down 8.9 trifectas per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged away (7.5). Sam Houston's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.5%) than on the road (35.5%).

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Pacific W 64-57 Alex G. Spanos Center
11/9/2023 Utah Valley L 79-73 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
11/12/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 85-70 Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/17/2023 @ Ole Miss - C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
11/20/2023 @ Troy - Trojan Arena
11/22/2023 Grambling - Trojan Arena

