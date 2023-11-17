How to Watch Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum in University, Florida
- TV: SEC Network+
Sam Houston Stats Insights
- The Bearkats shot at a 45.6% rate from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Rebels averaged.
- Last season, Sam Houston had a 17-1 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.7% from the field.
- The Rebels ranked 48th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bearkats ranked 48th.
- The Bearkats' 72.2 points per game last year were only 3.1 more points than the 69.1 the Rebels allowed.
- Sam Houston went 14-1 last season when it scored more than 69.1 points.
Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison
- Sam Houston averaged 79.8 points per game at home last season, and 65.3 away.
- The Bearkats allowed 53.2 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.
- At home, Sam Houston knocked down 8.9 trifectas per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged away (7.5). Sam Houston's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.5%) than on the road (35.5%).
Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Pacific
|W 64-57
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/9/2023
|Utah Valley
|L 79-73
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 85-70
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|11/22/2023
|Grambling
|-
|Trojan Arena
