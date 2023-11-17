Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Smith County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Smith County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Smith County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Liberty Christian School at Grace Community School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lindale High School at Iowa Colony High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
El Campo High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arp High School at Harmony High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Hallsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
