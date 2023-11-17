Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Tarrant County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Keller Central High School at Everman High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Everman, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Worth High School at Diamond Hill- Jarvis High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Western Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Timber Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saginaw High School at Boswell High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
