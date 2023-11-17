The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) will try to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Mississippi Valley State Moneyline BetMGM TCU (-40.5) 144.5 - - FanDuel TCU (-40.5) 144.5 - -

TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State Betting Trends (2022-23)

TCU covered 15 times in 33 games with a spread last season.

The Horned Frogs and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 33 times last season.

Mississippi Valley State went 17-11-0 ATS last year.

In Delta Devils games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 TCU is 27th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (20th-best).

TCU has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

