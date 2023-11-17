Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Terrell County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Terrell County, Texas, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Terrell County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sanderson High School at Fort Davis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Fort Davis, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
