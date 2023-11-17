The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-4) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas A&M-Commerce covered 15 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

The Lions won their only game last season when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.

Saint Joseph's (PA) compiled a 17-11-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Hawks games.

