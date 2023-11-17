Friday's contest between the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (3-0) and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-4) at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-61 and heavily favors Saint Joseph's (PA) to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 77, Texas A&M-Commerce 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Joseph's (PA) (-15.3)

Saint Joseph's (PA) (-15.3) Computer Predicted Total: 138.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights

The Lions' -51 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 66 points per game (305th in college basketball) while giving up 76.2 per contest (283rd in college basketball).

Texas A&M-Commerce is 331st in the country at 28 rebounds per game. That's 6.6 fewer than the 34.6 its opponents average.

Texas A&M-Commerce knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (130th in college basketball) at a 26.9% rate (307th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make, shooting 34.5% from deep.

Texas A&M-Commerce and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Lions commit 11.6 per game (150th in college basketball) and force 10.8 (284th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.