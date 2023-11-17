Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) face the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. This clash will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M-Commerce Top Players (2022-23)
- Demarcus Demonia: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kalen Williams: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jerome Brewer Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- JJ Romer Rosario: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- C.J. Roberts: 11.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Saint Joseph's (PA) Top Players (2022-23)
- Erik Reynolds II: 19.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cameron Brown: 13.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lynn Greer III: 12.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kacper Klaczek: 7.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Rasheer Fleming: 5.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank
|Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG
|Texas A&M-Commerce AVG
|Texas A&M-Commerce Rank
|160th
|72.4
|Points Scored
|71.6
|181st
|248th
|72.4
|Points Allowed
|73.4
|274th
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|29.1
|312th
|155th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|42nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|264th
|12.1
|Assists
|14.4
|81st
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.