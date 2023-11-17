The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Reed Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network+

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies made 43.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Texas A&M went 17-2 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.

The Golden Eagles ranked 49th in rebounding in college basketball, the Aggies finished 54th.

Last year, the Aggies scored 72.8 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 70.2 the Golden Eagles gave up.

Texas A&M went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, Texas A&M scored 73.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 points per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Aggies surrendered 60.5 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 67.0.

When it comes to three-pointers, Texas A&M was well balanced at home and when playing on the road last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it posteded a 34.0% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.0% clip when playing on the road.

