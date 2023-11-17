The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-0) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Texas Southern Tigers (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Southern vs. Old Dominion 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers scored only 2.1 fewer points per game last year (60.3) than the Monarchs gave up (62.4).
  • When Texas Southern allowed fewer than 66.1 points last season, it went 2-6.
  • Last year, the 66.1 points per game the Monarchs scored were 10.6 fewer points than the Tigers allowed (76.7).
  • When Old Dominion scored more than 76.7 points last season, it went 6-0.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ New Mexico L 76-59 The Pit
11/14/2023 North American W 109-67 Health & PE Arena
11/17/2023 @ Old Dominion - Chartway Arena
11/20/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/22/2023 SFA - Health & PE Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.