Friday's game that pits the Texas State Bobcats (2-0) versus the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-2) at Strahan Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-56 in favor of Texas State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 17.

The Bobcats enter this game following a 74-48 victory over Bowling Green on Saturday.

Texas State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Texas State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 74, UT Rio Grande Valley 56

Texas State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bobcats' +274 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game) was a result of putting up 67.5 points per game (133rd in college basketball) while giving up 59.2 per outing (52nd in college basketball).

Texas State scored 66.5 points per game last season in conference action, which was 1 fewer points per game than its overall average (67.5).

The Bobcats averaged 69.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.2 more points than they averaged in road games (65.4).

In 2022-23, Texas State allowed 54.7 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it allowed 64.4.

