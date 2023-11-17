Timpson High School is on the road versus Wolfe City on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.

Timpson vs. Wolfe City Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Gladewater, TX

Gladewater, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hunt County Games This Week

Pleasant Grove High School at Caddo Mills High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16

6:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Melissa, TX

Melissa, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Albany High School at Celeste High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Springtown, TX

Springtown, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Shelby County Games This Week

Tenaha High School at Dawson ISD

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Athens, TX

Athens, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Cooper High School at Shelbyville High School