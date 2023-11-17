The Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma vs. UT Rio Grande Valley matchup.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma Moneyline UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma (-24.5) 152.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oklahoma (-24.5) 152.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends (2022-23)

UT Rio Grande Valley went 13-14-0 ATS last season.

The Vaqueros did not cover the spread when an underdog by 24.5 points or more last year (in one opportunity).

Oklahoma won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

A total of 14 Sooners games last season hit the over.

