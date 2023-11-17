Friday's game between the Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-2) at Lloyd Noble Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-66 and heavily favors Oklahoma to come out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 17.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 85, UT Rio Grande Valley 66

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma

Computer Predicted Spread: Oklahoma (-18.6)

Oklahoma (-18.6) Computer Predicted Total: 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

UT Rio Grande Valley was ranked 28th in college basketball offensively last season with 78.7 points per game, while defensively it was ninth-worst (78.2 points allowed per game).

With 33.8 boards per game, the Vaqueros ranked 61st in the country. They ceded 30.5 rebounds per contest, which ranked 135th in college basketball.

UT Rio Grande Valley tallied plenty of assists last year, ranking 21st-best in the nation with 15.8 per contest.

While the Vaqueros were in the bottom 25 in the nation in turnovers per game with 15.6 (0-worst), they ranked 155th in college basketball with 12.2 forced turnovers per contest.

The Vaqueros were 229th in the country with 6.9 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 193rd with a 33.9% shooting percentage from three-point land.

UT Rio Grande Valley ceded 7.4 threes per game (204th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 33.2% three-point percentage (137th-ranked).

When it comes to shot breakdown, UT Rio Grande Valley took 64.6% two-pointers (accounting for 74.4% of the team's buckets) and 35.4% threes (25.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.