UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) will face the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UT Rio Grande Valley Top Players (2022-23)
- Justin Johnson: 20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Will Johnston: 14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daylen Williams: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dima Zdor: 8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Ahren Freeman: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Oklahoma Top Players (2022-23)
- Tanner Groves: 10.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Grant Sherfield: 15.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jalen Hill: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Milos Uzan: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jacob Groves: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Oklahoma Rank
|Oklahoma AVG
|UT Rio Grande Valley AVG
|UT Rio Grande Valley Rank
|280th
|67.7
|Points Scored
|78.7
|28th
|97th
|67.5
|Points Allowed
|78.2
|350th
|278th
|30.0
|Rebounds
|33.8
|61st
|341st
|6.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|219th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|179th
|13.0
|Assists
|15.8
|21st
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|15.6
|359th
