How to Watch UTEP vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The UTEP Miners (3-0) welcome in the Austin Peay Governors (2-1) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UTEP vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
- Sam Houston vs Ole Miss (9:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Wichita State vs Liberty (9:00 PM ET | November 17)
UTEP Stats Insights
- The Miners shot 44.8% from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Governors allowed to opponents.
- UTEP went 7-2 when it shot higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Miners were the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Governors ranked 328th.
- Last year, the Miners put up just 3.8 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Governors allowed (72.3).
- When UTEP scored more than 72.3 points last season, it went 8-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UTEP Home & Away Comparison
- UTEP posted 69.9 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 66.6 points per contest.
- Defensively the Miners played better in home games last year, allowing 63.8 points per game, compared to 74.7 on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, UTEP fared worse at home last year, draining 4.8 treys per game with a 28.1% three-point percentage, compared to 4.9 per game with a 30.9% percentage away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UTEP Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|McMurry
|W 120-71
|Don Haskins Center
|11/9/2023
|USAO
|W 123-72
|Don Haskins Center
|11/13/2023
|UCSB
|W 89-76
|Don Haskins Center
|11/17/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|11/22/2023
|Cal
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.