The UTEP Miners (3-0) welcome in the Austin Peay Governors (2-1) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

UTEP vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

UTEP Stats Insights

The Miners shot 44.8% from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Governors allowed to opponents.

UTEP went 7-2 when it shot higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Miners were the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Governors ranked 328th.

Last year, the Miners put up just 3.8 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Governors allowed (72.3).

When UTEP scored more than 72.3 points last season, it went 8-2.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison

UTEP posted 69.9 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 66.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Miners played better in home games last year, allowing 63.8 points per game, compared to 74.7 on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, UTEP fared worse at home last year, draining 4.8 treys per game with a 28.1% three-point percentage, compared to 4.9 per game with a 30.9% percentage away from home.

UTEP Upcoming Schedule