On Friday, November 17, beginning at 7:00 PM CT, Veterans Memorial High School - Brownsville will meet Veterans Memorial - Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, TX.

Veterans Mem. vs. VMHS Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Cameron County Games This Week

Rio Hondo High School at Goliad High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Marion, TX

Marion, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

San Benito High School at United High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18

1:00 PM CT on November 18 Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Victoria West High School at Harlingen South High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18

1:00 PM CT on November 18 Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Nueces County Games This Week

Blanco High School at London High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Flour Bluff High School at Veterans Memorial High School - San Antonio