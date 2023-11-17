With the college football season rolling into Week 12, the schedule includes five games that feature teams from the SWAC. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, see the piece below for info on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SWAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Alabama A&M Bulldogs 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 - Alcorn State Braves at Jackson State Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Alabama State Hornets at Prairie View A&M Panthers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Texas Southern Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 HBCUGo (Live stream on Fubo) Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Florida A&M Rattlers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!