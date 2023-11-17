Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yoakum County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Yoakum County, Texas today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yoakum County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sudan High School at Plains High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Plains, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.