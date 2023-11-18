Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bell County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Bell County, Texas today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bell County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lake Belton High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 18
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 12:15 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Rogers, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.