When the Oklahoma State Cowboys play the Houston Cougars at 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, our projection system predicts the Cowboys will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Houston vs. Oklahoma State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oklahoma State (-6.5) Under (58.5) Oklahoma State 32, Houston 23

Houston Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Cougars based on the moneyline is 33.3%.

So far this season, the Cougars have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

Houston has a 1-3 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year.

The Cougars have hit the over in three of their nine games with a set total (33.3%).

The average over/under in Houston games this year is 1.9 less points than the point total of 58.5 in this outing.

Oklahoma State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cowboys have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

The Cowboys have six wins in nine games against the spread this season.

Oklahoma State has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

The Cowboys have seen four of its nine games go over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 58.5 points, 5.9 higher than the average total in Oklahoma State games this season.

Cougars vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma State 27.9 26.4 29.0 22.7 26.3 32.0 Houston 24.1 30.8 24.5 25.2 23.5 39.3

